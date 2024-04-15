Nainar Nagendran denies receiving any summons; blames police for being ‘one-sided’

April 15, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthiran contesting from the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency claimed that he had not received any summons from the police on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, after releasing a manifesto for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, he said that he had not received any summons from the police.

Last week, when the flying squad team seized Rs 3.98 crore in cash from three rail passengers travelling from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli, they were intercepted at Tambaram Railway Station. Based on their confessions, the police realised that the three passengers were known to Mr Nagenthran and that the cash allegedly was intended for election related purposes.

The BJP candidate had already distanced from the seizure and also denied that it belonged to him. “I had submitted my assets and other details in an affidavit as mandated by the Election Commission of India with the Returning Officer. I have nothing more to add,” he had added.

He further blamed the Tamil Nadu police of being one-sided and that not permitting him to canvas in the constituency. “What happened to the searches conducted in the dwellings in Vellore district, which belonged to friends and relatives of TN Minister Durai Murugan,” he asked and wanted the media persons to discreetly probe into it.

He said that at least thrice his vehicle was stopped by the police and the flying squad teams under the guise of checking. “ I am a law abiding citizen. I instantly obliged,” he said and added that despite it caused undue delay and hardships, I did not worry about it,” he claimed.

He said that the frequent harassment of the BJP candidates in many constituencies in Tamil Nadu only showed that the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin were in jitters. The BJP is going to sweep and the results would strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre again, he added.

