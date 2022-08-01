Madurai

Holiday declared for schools in Kanniyakumari district

Special Correspondent NAGERCOIL August 01, 2022 21:57 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:57 IST

Kanniyakumari District Collector M. Aravind has declared holiday for all schools in the district on August 2 in the wake of red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

In a statement, Mr. Aravind said the district is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall from August 1 to 4, as per the red alert issued by IMD. Hence, the fishermen should abstain from fishing until further update on weather forecast.

The public may contact the flood control room at the Collectorate through toll-free 1077 or 04652 – 231077 for any help, Mr. Aravind said.

