Kanniyakumari district gets Rs. 60.87 lakh for boosting horticultural crop yield

Kanniyakumari district has received Rs. 60.87 lakh during the current fiscal for promoting the cultivation of horticultural crops and increasing the yield of fruits and vegetables.

According to District Collector M. Aravind, vegetable gardens can be established in 8 government girl students’ hostels under this scheme for which Rs. 64,000 has been earmarked. Each hostel will be given Rs. 8,000-worth herbal plants, vegetable seeds, gardening equipment, coconut saplings, fruit saplings etc. Though this scheme is meant for all government girls’ hostel, preference will be given for executing this scheme in the Adi Dravida Government Girls’ Hostels.

The hostel inmates, with the guidance of the wardens, may cultivate fruits and vegetables on their hostel premises to meet their daily needs.

For increasing area of cultivation of horticultural crops by following new micro irrigation techniques, Rs. 7.20 lakh has been allotted. Since this scheme will be implemented on hitherto unused 48 hectares, Rs. 15,000 will be given per hectare. For generating additional revenue through horticulture-related ventures like mushroom cultivation, Rs. 50,000 each will be given to 10 units with 50% subsidy.

Since the arrival of vegetables to the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ (Farmers’ Market) is gradually falling despite adequate irrigation facilities in the district, Rs. 14 lakh has been allotted for increasing fruits and vegetables yield in the district.

“Under this scheme, each farmer will get Rs. 20,000-worth agricultural inputs per hectare and the beneficiary farmers will be given the identity cards also so as to enable them to sell their produce in the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai, without involving the middlemen,” said Mr. Aravind.

This scheme also aims to introduce banana as the ‘intercrop’ among the coconut grove for which Rs. 18.35 lakh has been allotted. While the farmer cultivating banana as the intercrop in coconut grove will get Rs. 26,250-worth inputs, those who cultivate vegetables in coconut grove will get Rs. 10 lakh in the form of Rs. 10,000-worth inputs.

Farmers can also purchase plastic baskets, aluminum ladder, net harvester, pruning scissors, sprayers etc. through this scheme, said Mr. Aravind, appealing to the farmers to contact the Assistant Horticultural Officers concerned.