Youth assaults SI inside police station

The Mandaikaadu police arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting a Sub-Inspector of Police inside the police station even as he was being grilled in connection with a complaint.

Police said Regan, 34, of CSR Nagar near Mandaikaadu Pudhur, married Melba of the same area and daughter of fisherman John Nayagam, 55, in 2015. When Regan, an alcoholic, reportedly tortured Melba and his two minor sons under the influence of alcohol, it led to domestic quarrels. As the torture became unbearable, Ms. Melba returned to her mother’s home 18 months ago.

However, Regan’s torture continued even when she was living with her parents. When Regan, after consuming alcohol, went to the house of John Nayagam on Sunday and picked up a quarrel with him and Ms. Melba, a complaint was filed against the son-in-law by the father-in-law.

Even as Sub-Inspector of Police, Colachel station, Muralidharan, was questioning Regan, he reportedly assaulted the police officer in which he sustained injury on the lips. He was taken to the Colachel Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Muralidharan and Mr. John Nayagam, the Colachel police registered cases against Regan and arrested him.