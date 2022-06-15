Drunkard father loses daughter to snakebite

The Thiruvattar police have arrested a manual labourer for allegedly torturing his wife and daughters in an inebriated condition, during which he has lost one of his three daughters to snakebite.

Police said manual labourer Surendran, 38, of Kottaikaadu Paalavilai under Thiruvattaar police station, used to torture his wife Shiji, mother of three girl children, under the influence of alcohol. When Surendran tortured his wife on Monday night after consuming alcohol, his three panic-stricken daughters ran to the nearby rubber plantation.

As a poisonous snake bit 4-year-old Sushvika Mol even as she and her sisters were running to the rubber plantation in a bid to escape from their drunkard father, died later.

When other two daughters, narrating their ordeals they are undergoing, posted a video on the social media, the Thiruvattar police started the investigation and found that Surendran was torturing his wife and the children every day after consuming alcohol.

Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested Surendran on Wednesday based on the complaint from Shiji.