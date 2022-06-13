Four abductors held in Kanniyakumari

The Kanniyakumari police have nabbed four persons, who allegedly abducted a youth when he had brought ₹ 13-lakh worth banned tobacco products to Kanniyakumari for selling them to his customers.

Police said Arumugam, 32, of Pudukottai district had come to Kanniyakumari district in a mini cargo vehicle with 2.50 tonnes of banned tobacco products on June 11 night to be supplied to his customers.

On coming to know about this illegal trade, a group of anti-social elements -- Arunkumar, 23, of Kothaiseri, Arumugam, 28, of Manjankulam, Subramani, 22, and Muthukumar, 21 of Karaseri, all from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, intercepted the vehicle at Kanniyakumari with lethal weapons.

After taking control of the vehicle with the banned tobacco products, they took Arumugam to a lodge in Kanniyakumari. As Arumugam managed to escape from his abductors around midnight on the same day, he went to the Kanniyakumari police station and alerted the police, who nabbed the foursome with knives and machetes from the lodge.

During investigation, police found that Arumugam had brought the banned tobacco products from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari, where he had been abducted and then rescued by the police due to their swift action. Further investigations are on.