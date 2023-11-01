HamberMenu
Nagercoil-Tambaram weekly special trains from November 5

November 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains will be operated in the Nagercoil–Tambaram sector to clear rush during Deepavali festival.

Train No. 06012 Nagercoil–Tambaram superfast special will leave Nagercoil at 4.35 p.m. on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06011 Tambaram–Nagercoil express will leave Tambaram at 8.05 a.m. on November 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 8.45 p.m. the same day.

The train would have 1-AC two tier coach, five AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class (differently abled) coaches.

The trains would stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

Advance reservation for the trains will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

