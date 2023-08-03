ADVERTISEMENT

Nagercoil sexual harassment case: convict prefers appeal

August 03, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has admitted the appeal preferred by Kasi alias Suji who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Nagercoil Mahila Court for sexual harassment and extortion of money from affluent families.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and M. Nirmal Kumar ordered notice to the State. The case of the prosecution is that Kasi, the main accused in the sexual harassment case, befriended women from affluent families. After getting into a relationship with them, he would establish physical intimacy, record the act and threaten them. It is said that he had extracted several lakhs of rupees from the women.

The CB-CID recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the main accused. After they were referred to a forensic science laboratory, around 1,900 obscene photographs and 400 videos were recovered. According to the investigating agency, around 120 women were exploited in a similar manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his appeal, Kasi said that the available evidence was not sufficient to warrant a conviction and the trial court conviction was baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US