Nagercoil sexual harassment case: convict prefers appeal

August 03, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has admitted the appeal preferred by Kasi alias Suji who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Nagercoil Mahila Court for sexual harassment and extortion of money from affluent families.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and M. Nirmal Kumar ordered notice to the State. The case of the prosecution is that Kasi, the main accused in the sexual harassment case, befriended women from affluent families. After getting into a relationship with them, he would establish physical intimacy, record the act and threaten them. It is said that he had extracted several lakhs of rupees from the women.

The CB-CID recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the main accused. After they were referred to a forensic science laboratory, around 1,900 obscene photographs and 400 videos were recovered. According to the investigating agency, around 120 women were exploited in a similar manner.

In his appeal, Kasi said that the available evidence was not sufficient to warrant a conviction and the trial court conviction was baseless.

