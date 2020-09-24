Nagercoil sexual harassment case: CB-CID officials appear before HC

After two accused in the Nagercoil sexual harassment case were granted bail, as the CB-CID had failed to file a final report within the mandatory time period, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the final reports in such sensitive cases should be filed on time.

Justice V. Bharathidasan took into account the fact that nearly six criminal cases were pending against Kasi, key accused in the case, and at least 120 women had been affected. No final report was filed by the CB-CID in any of the cases.

Both his associates, Desan Jino and Dinesh, were granted bail.

The court, which had summoned the DSP, CB-CID, Kanniyakumari district, and the Investigating Officer, said this was unfortunate.

The officials were present during the hearing.

Kasi was detained under the Goondas Act on the ground that he was a habitual offender and had indulged in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public health and public order.

It was said that he had befriended women from affluent families, sexually harassed them and extorted money.