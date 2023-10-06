Nagercoil Corporation submits proposal for underground cabling in town

October 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A proposal on replacing the overhead power cables with underground electric cables in the areas within the Nagercoil Corporation had been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Government, the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee was informed.

The meeting was organised to review the progress of the Centrally-funded development schemes in the districts. Chairing the meeting held here on Friday, District Collector P. N. Sridhar said funds from the Central Government were being used for creating bunds in private cultivable lands to improve groundwater table, for constructing individual household toilets, houses, check-dams, desilting the irrigation channels, laying of rural roads, installing micro irrigation equipment in the fields to restrict the usage of water while ensuring better yield, giving loans for creating micro, small and medium industries etc.

Electric poles, transformers and other infrastructure required for taking power supply to the hitherto uncovered and inaccessible areas should be installed with the funds being released by the Centre.

“Since the Central Government is giving attractive subsidy for installing solar pumps in horticulture fields, the farmers should make use of it. Moreover, subsidised loan is available for solar driers and solar fence also,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The Collector informed that the officials monitoring the progress of the projects being implemented with the funding of the Union Government have been told to complete the schemes within the deadline while ensuring prescribed quality.

When the suggestion on laying underground power cables within the Nagercoil Corporation was moved in the meeting, Commissioner Anand Mohan informed that a proposal in this connection had been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Government by Nagercoil MLA M.R. Gandhi.

Since the northeast monsoon would start within a fortnight, all ongoing works on laying roads should be completed immediately. Moreover, essential commodities should be stocked in places where relief centres would usually be opened for receiving the people getting evacuated from the flooded low-lying areas, the Collector said, adding that the dangerously standing deadwoods should be removed.

Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth exhorted the officials to complete all the development works being implemented with the funding from the Union Government before December-end.

Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H. R. Kousik, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian, Assistant Collector (Training) Rajat, Revenue Divisional Officer, Nagercoil, G. Sethuramalingam and MLAs participated in the meeting.

