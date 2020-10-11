Nagercoil Corporation not to allow digging of borewells

Driven by the goal to prevent depletion of groundwater table, the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation has decided not to entertain requests for digging of borewells both for public and private use.

“The need for allowing borewells does not arise as the drinking water supplied by the Corporation on a daily basis is meeting the requirement. Nanjil Nadu in Kanyakumari district is blessed with water resources and sufficient ground water and it is our duty to preserve them for the future generation,” said Asha Ajith, the first IAS officer to become the Commissioner after Nagercoil became a Muncipal Corporation.

At present, the Corporation has 400 borewells for public consumption and there are innumerable borewells in private use.

Pointing out that borewells elsewhere in the state had depleted the ground water table, resulting in water scarcity, she said supply of water from Puthen Dam would fully take care of the drinking water need in the Corporation area. The scheme is expected to be complete in eight months.

N. Suresh Rajan, representing Nagercoil Assembly constituency, said he recommended a few borewells for the public use, but the Corporation had expressed its inability to entertain the request on technical grounds.

“I also agree that there is no need for digging borewells once the water from Puthen Dam will be available for the people of Nagercoil,” he said.

Asked whether the old borewells would be closed after the completion of the Puthen Dam scheme, she said a decision on the issue would be taken after studying the situation in the future.

Ms. Asha Ajith also agreed with Mr Suresh Rajan that untreated sewage entering the water bodies was a major cause of concern. According to Mr Suresh Rajan sewage from 52 wards are entering Palayar, referred to as the Pakruli river in the Sangam period, and polluting it and other water bodies receiving supply from it.

“The underground sewage system got delayed because of a few cases before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Completion of the sewage treatment plant will put an end to the problem of linking sewages directly to the water bodies,” she said.