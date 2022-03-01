Nagercoil Corporation Mayor election: Expect unexpected turn of events, winners

P Sudakar

P Sudakar

NAGERCOIL

Election for the mayor and the deputy mayor post of Nagercoil Corporation may witness unexpected turn of events and winners on Friday (March 4) as the DMK wants to keep both the posts even as the Congress, which is intensely pushing its demand for the deputy mayor, may support the BJP candidate for the mayor post if it’s demand is trashed by the DMK, political sources told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

Even as the DMK has emerged as the largest party with 24 councillors in the recently held urban civic body polls for Nagercoil Corporation with 52 wards, the BJP, which had its chairman in the Nagercoil municipality, is the ‘runner-up’ with 11 councillors. With the support of the 7 councillors of the Congress and the lone member of the MDMK, the ruling party was hopeful of getting with ease the mayoral post of the Corporation.

While the DMK Nagercoil city district secretary Mahesh was tipped to be the mayoral candidate, the Congress was hopeful of getting the Deputy Mayor post after fixing Naveen Kumar of ward 44 for the job. When the DMK wanted to have the deputy mayor post also, the Congress, which had in fact fielded its candidates separately in the Western Kanniyakumari district that ensured the significant victory of the BJP in the district as the votes were split, has apparently decided to seek the help of the AIADMK, having 7 members, and even the BJP, which is targetting the mayoral post with the hope that its “powerful negotiations” would tilt the situation in its favour.

“If the DMK, which is targetting deputy mayor post also for its member Ramakrishnan of ward 9 besides getting the mayor post for Mr. Mahesh, we’ll be forced to look for alternative options to get the deputy mayor post while extending our support to some other candidate (possibly BJP’s Meena Dev),” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, a woman DMK councilor, who had already been the councillor of erstwhile Nagercoil municipality, also entered the race for the mayoral post. “Since her brother-in-law is a commissioner of an urban local body, her ‘buying capacity’ is quite high, which can easily fetch her the post. If she is denied the post of mayor or deputy mayor, she would certainly make Mr. Mahesh’s chances tough,” said a councillor-elect.

Encouraged by this favourable situation emerging at present, the BJP has started talks to woo a few DMK councillors also to make its position stronger. “While Mr. Mahesh is the frontrunner in the race for mayoral post, the entry of the Roman Catholic woman DMK councillor in the race has created a favourable situation for us. Fearing that his loyalists would be “silenced”, a group of councillors-elect were reportedly taken to Kodaikanal. Hence, we’ve declared Ms. Meena Dev as our Mayor candidate even as sustained attempts are being made to secure the support of councillor belonging to any party,” said a BJP leader.

As the situation is appearing highly volatile, the Congress has formally pushed its demand for the post of deputy mayor by submitting a formal memorandum to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday a few hours before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in Chennai to share dais with the former to release the autobiography of Mr. Stalin.

“We admit that the Congress had to contest alone in the Western Kanniyakumari district due to misunderstanding in seat sharing talks that was conducted in undesirable manner. Now, we believe that the DMK would share power with the Congress in Nagercoil Corporation to put an end to all these unpredictable and unpleasant things happening around. The DMK will accept our genuine demand, we believe,” said senior Congress leader and former president of Kanniyakumari west district Tharagai Cathburt.