Nagappatinam oil spill: Plea seeks permanent removal of pipeline to safeguard environment

March 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Union and State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) to stop its operations of carrying oil through the pipeline on Nagapattinam coast near Pattinamcherry. It was in the interest of safeguarding the Dugong Conservation Reserve and the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park and Biosphere Reserve.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner said that on March 2, fishermen of Pattinamcherry complained about the oil spill in the sea. This was due to the crack in the underwater pipeline. The petitioner said that the fishermen had earlier staged protests against the installation of the underwater pipeline. They want the underwater pipeline to be permanently removed, as their livelihood has been affected, he said.

He said that the Centre and the State should constitute a committee comprising marine experts in order to ascertain and file a report regarding the reason, the quantum of oil spill, the total distance of the oil spill and the other remedial measures to arrest the further spread of the oil spill. Further, the petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to provide a fair and reasonable compensation to the fishermen affected by the oil spill.