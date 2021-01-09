Nadda to inaugurate Pongal celebrations in Tiruvallur on Jan.14

BJP national president J. P. Nadda will be inaugurating the ‘Namma Ooru Pongal’ celebrations in Tiruvallur district on January 14, said State president L. Murugan here on Saturday.
He was participating in the Pongal celebrations in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, in which senior leaders H. Raja and others addressed.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Murugan said, “the idea of ‘Namma Ooru Pongal’ came about so that we could be part of the festival with people across Tamil Nadu. Thanking the deity of harvest has been the practice and tradition of the Tamils. The BJP wholeheartedly extends its support to the welfare of the farmers.”
The BJP’s poll manifesto would be a people’s manifesto. “A team headed by Mr. Raja would tour the State and prepare a comprehensive document”, he said.
Tamil Nadu, he claimed, was the highest beneficiary in getting Central assistance in welfare projects for the farmers and other sectors since the BJP came to power. Every household in the Below Poverty Line category had received the benefits directly from the Centre in their bank accounts.
The DMK, he said, was bent upon creating confusion among the people. When they (UPA) were in power, with their ally Congress, the then Central government had mentioned the need for amending the agriculture laws. “Now, conveniently they had forgotten it and were attacking the Union government. Is it fair?”, he asked and wanted the people to think about it carefully.
