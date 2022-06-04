NABARD cluster office opened

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Tamil Nadu Regional Office, opened its Cluster Office (encompassing Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts) in Madurai on Friday. It was inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Various stalls were put up at the event venue, showcasing skill development programmes, special features of farmer-producer organisations, livelihood enterprises development programmes and self-help group products. Prospectus for ‘My District My Programme — Eco Tourism Project in Sirumalai’ was launched by the Collector.