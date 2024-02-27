ADVERTISEMENT

Naarumpoonatha Swamy Temple trustees assume office

February 27, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The new board of trustees of Naarumpoonatha Swamy Temple at Pazhavoor assumed office on Tuesday.

In the presence of Inspector, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, Radhapuram, Santhana Lakshmi, trustees Esakkiyappan, who is the secretary of Tirunelveli District Dr. Kalaignar Construction and Unorganized Sector Labourers Association, Thirunavukkarasu, Ayyappan, Amutha Kennedy and Sudalai Mani took charge on Tuesday. Mr. Esakkiyappan was subsequently elected as head of the Board of Trustees of Naarumpoonatha Swamy Temple.

