‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has set high standards in the national-level, says official

A meeting to review the implementation and outcome of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme and elicit suggestions from the colleges to take this scheme to the next level was held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation J. Innocent Divya said the path-breaking strategies introduced by the Tamil Nadu government under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for upskilling students and jobseekers so as to fetch them the right job had set high standards at the national-level. Consequently, the job aspirants with employable skills were landing in desirable jobs even as the government was attracting huge investments to create more jobs in Tamil Nadu.

The skill-based syllabus, laboratories for honing the students’ skills and top-ranking colleges in the NIRF should be created in the colleges. “To take the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ strategy to the next level, we are organising this meeting to solicit new ideas from the Principals of colleges and their founders so that our children will find the right employment opportunity as they come out of the educational institutions,” Ms. Divya said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said Tirunelveli region, which would become the ‘Third growth engine’ of Tamil Nadu after Chennai and its surroundings and Hosur, had excellent potential to attract investments. Even as Vietnam’s VinFast is setting up its electric car manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli had become the epicentre for manufacturing solar power panels and sensors.

“If we want our students to compete with the students of developed nations in fetching jobs, our children should get exposed to futuristic technologies for which the educational institutions have to play a major role. Even as Startup Tamil Nadu has started yielding excellent results, the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme will strengthen it further,” he said.

Representatives of over 320 arts and science and engineering colleges in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts participated in the event. Managements, Principals and the staff of eight colleges that ensured more placement for their students were honoured on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University N. Chandrasekar; Registrar Socrates; Assistant Collector (Training) Ambika Jain; Dean of Anna University’s Tirunelveli Regional Campus Selva Vinayagamurthy; and Head of MSU’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ unit Suruliyandi participated in the event.

