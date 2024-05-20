Naan Mudhalvan scheme benefits 6,714 students in Madurai

Naan Mudhalvan scheme, introduced by the Tamil Nadu government, has positively impacted the lives of 6,714 students in Madurai district.

The scheme, aimed at providing free employment-linked skill development training to youth across the State under various State and Central schemes, has reached and benefitted about 28 lakh college students, said a press release.

K. Sankaranarayanan, a third-year mechanical engineering student at a private college in Madurai, says he is happy that he has been given an opportunity to train under the Naan Mudhalvan programme.

“The training not only deepened my understanding of mechanical engineering but also instilled confidence to excel in interviews with top companies,” he adds.

Similarly, A. Carmel Christopher, a college student says he underwent two months training in AutoCAD, photoshop, and Corel. Additionally, the training covered computer programmes such as daily tasks and MS office as well as personality development and communication skills.

“The training has enriched my knowledge on the subject enabling me to pursue my education more confidently,” he adds.

