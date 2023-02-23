ADVERTISEMENT

‘Naan Mudhalvan’ is a high-impact programme for college students: VC

February 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government’s skill development programme ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ is a high-impact programme, according to Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar.

Presiding over the 47th Graduation Day ceremony held at M.S.S. Wakf Board College here on Thursday, he said sufficient focus was now given on skill development of students. Several initiatives were under way with thrust on incubation, innovation, entrepreneurship and value-addition of courses.

“Launching of skill development programmes to train students is a big initiative right now in Tamil Nadu. The MKU too has stepped in to train faculty members. The overall objective is to enhance employment opportunities for students through skill-oriented educational courses,” Mr. Kumar said.

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who was the chief guest, presented degree certificates to graduands, in the presence of Janab. E. Imthiyaz, college founder member, S. Mohamed Abdulla, S.A. Liyahath Ali, both governing body members, M. Radha Krishnan, university nominee to the governing body, and A. Mohamed Aslam, college principal.

A total of 1,170 students from various disciplines received their degree certificates.

