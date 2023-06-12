Naam Thamizhar Katchi seeks total prohibition in Tamil Nadu

June 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking total prohibition in Tamil Nadu, the Naam Thamizhar Katchi women’s wing cadre submitted petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The petitioners said Indian Made Foreign Liquor was being sold through the liquor shops of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) after prohibition was relaxed in the State 50 years ago. Besides ruining the health of those who consumed liquor, the drunkards were causing a range of social issues and crimes.

Several families had lost their breadwinners to liquor, and alcoholism had been the root-cause of several murders. Consequently, several lakhs of families had been trapped in debt or heinous crimes, all caused by liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district had witnessed 1,108 road accidents due to liquor between 2018 and 2022 and 262 persons had lost their lives in these accidents.

The liquor shops situated close to educational institutions and places of worship were causing a serious threat to the public, especially women and children. Even though several court verdicts had prohibited the setting up of liquor shops near these places, the TASMAC was allowing it daringly to violate the court orders.

“The Tamil Nadu Government, which is selling liquor to its citizens, is also responsible for providing rehabilitation to the alcoholics by setting up de-addiction centres with well-trained professionals. Unfortunately, the government is refusing to fulfil this obligation. Hence, the State government, which is only wiping out the families by selling alcohol, should enforce total prohibition in Tamil Nadu,” the petitioners said.

The NTK functionaries submitted similar petitions in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.