Naam Thamizhar Katchi opposes Corporation’s ‘pen monument’ proposal

July 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) on Monday submitted a petition against the Tirunelveli Corporation’s decision to install a ‘pen monument’ in front of the Trade Centre built under the Smart Cities Mission scheme on the Exhibition Ground.

In a petition submitted to District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumar during the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, the NTK functionaries said the Corporation had decided to install a ‘pen monument’ in front of the newly built Trade Centre even as the urban civic body was in the red. Since the DMK councillors were accusing the Corporation administration of not fulfilling the basic demands of the residents due to paucity of funds, the decision to install the monument would mean an additional expenditure.

“Moreover, the trade centre, which is a government property, should not be used for installing anything to glorify an individual. If the Corporation still decides to go ahead with its plan, the NTK will resist it vehemently through a series of agitations,” said M. Mari Shankar, joint secretary of NTK’s Tirunelveli Assembly constituency wing.

When the NTK cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, police picked them up and detained them in a private marriage hall.

Accusing the police of harassing them, a group of palmyra climbers from Manimutharkulam submitted a petition to Dr. Senthil Kumar. They said the police were accusing them of tapping toddy and harassing them even though they were tapping only neera (pathaneer).

Seeking uninterrupted power supply to their areas, a group of farmers from Radhapuram area submitted a petition. They said the area farmers relied upon ground water to save their floriculture crops. Due to undeclared power cuts, the crops could not be nourished properly. Hence, Tangedco should be instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Radhapuram union.

Another group of farmers from Vadakku Vijayanarayanam, after staging a demonstration, submitted a petition seeking restoration of Nanguneri Periyakulam.

The residents of Valliyoor Samaththuvapuram submitted a petition appealing to the district administration to shift the high tension electric cables passing over their colony to some other place.

A group of people from Gangaikondan submitted a petition against a factory functioning near their village where waste products were being reportedly accumulated. “Since this factory is polluting the environment, its licence should be withdrawn,” they said.