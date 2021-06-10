Naam Tamilar Katchi opposes INO project

The members of Naam Tamilar Katchi staged a demonstration in front of the Forest Office here on Thursday. They said that a big corporate group had sought permission to carry out research activities at Ambarapar Hills in Pottipuram, near Thevaram, where the Central government had earmarked space for establishing INO neutrino project at ₹1,500 crore.

While the TN Pollution Control Board and the NGT authorities have not given mandatory clearance, the Forest officials should, therefore, not give any permission sought by the applicants for conducting an investigation in any manner.

The demonstrators led by east district secretary Jayakumar said that the TN government should take note of the request and give instructions to the Forest officials in this regard.

Any action, which may jeopardise the natural resources or the agricultural activities in the region should be opposed with the support of the people, he said and added that the eco-system in the Western Ghats should be preserved at any cost.

High Court

Meanwhile, the issue has been taken to the HC Bench in Madurai by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who has prayed for the dismantling of the INO project. The MDMK has also held demonstrations in the district in the past by organising agitations including a signature campaign and a fast.

