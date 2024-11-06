 />
NAAC peer team visits Alagappa University

Published - November 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA 

The Hindu Bureau

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team visited Alagappa University here on Wednesday to assess the instructional and infrastructural progress of the university. 

The progress of the institution between 2018 – 2023 was studied as part of the fourth cycle of assessment and accreditation.  

The visiting team comprised of Chairman Kiran Hazarika, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi, member coordinator Manohar Chaskar, Vice-Chancellor, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, among others.  

G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University presented a report on the achievements of the university in the last five years.  

The visiting team is also to assess the curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, consultancy, extension activities, infrastructural augmentation, student support and progression, governance and leadership programmes.  

