NAAC awards A++ for V.V.V. College for Women in Virudhunagar

April 22, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, has been awarded A++ rank, the highest grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Speaking to media persons on Monday, college secretary P.C.S. Govindaraja Perumal and other managing board members said the recognition from NAAC was a major milestone in the history of the institution. The college was established for upliftment of rural womenfolk and was working tirelessly for the last 62 years.

“Out of 6,400 colleges and universities across the country, only 3.9% of them have got accredited with A++ and our institution is one among them,” he added.

The college offers new courses in accordance with the advancement of current technologies such as biotechnology and Data Science. Madurai Kamaraj University has provided special recognition to the College as a Learner Support Centre for students to do an additional degree along with the primary degree they pursue.

NAAC team’s visit

The NAAC peer team evaluated the infrastructure, laboratories, learning resources and research facilities of the college for two days in March. They interacted with the principal, deans, the Controller of Examinations and senior faculty members in different departments.

The college offers 22 UG and 15 PG programmes. The Departments of English, History, Commerce, Mathematics, Biochemistry and Tamil are functioning as research centres, Mr Govindaraja Perumal said.

The college obtained its autonomous status in 2009. It was awarded A Grade by NAAC in 2004 and maintained the A grade in the second cycle in 2010 and in the third cycle in 2018. In the fourth cycle it has received the highest recognition of A++. The NAAC peer team appreciated the college for its amenities such as well-equipped computer labs, playground, canteen and auditorium.

They also acknowledged the MoUs with various institutions, research projects, adoption of villages, unique contribution to science and technology, pass percentage of students, educational qualification and work experience of staff members, institutional values, quality research and research papers published in International journals.

College managing board members V.V.V.A. Mahendran, T. Palanichamy, S. Sivabaleswari Santhoshkumar, G. Latha and K. Ravishankar commended the Principal, Dr. S.M. Meena Rani, faculty members, alumnae and students for their sincerity and dedication which had enabled the institution in achieving the unique distinction.