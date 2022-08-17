N. Chandrasekar is new V-C for Manomaniam University

Special Correspondent
August 17, 2022 19:36 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Governor and Chancellor of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, R.N. Ravi has appointed N. Chandrasekar as Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, for three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

Former Head, Department of Centre for Geo-technology, MSU, he has teaching and research experience of over 35 years and has 17 years of administrative experience. He held several administrative positions such as Dean of Research in MSU and Dean of Faculty of Ocean Science and Technology in Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

He has been conferred with Indo-Hungarian Educational Exchange Fellowship awarded by UGC in 2011-2012, William Goldsmith Award by Association of Geo-Sciences for International Development (AGID), Brazil in 1994, Indian Geophysical Union Fellowship Award by IGU-CSIR in 2014, S.R.Basu Memorial Lecture Award given by Indian Institute of Geomorphology 2015, DST-SERC visiting Fellowship for the year 1999-2000.

 He was the Principal Investigator for 25 research projects worth Rs. 7.27 crore funded by Department of Science and Technology, CSIR and University Grants Commission. He has total citations of 6,453 and ‘h’ Index 38.

An expert in coastal geomorphology and marine geology, he has rich administrative, teaching and research experience in the field of higher education and has successfully guided 21 Ph.D. scholars and has visited 13 foreign countries for academic and research purposes.

