Mysuru – Thoothukudi festival season special train announced

The Southern Railways has proposed to operate the following festival season special train for the convenience of travelling public:

Composition of train number 06236 / 06235 Mysuru –Thoothukudi – Mysuru Daily Special Trains will be one 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, twelve sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum- brake vans.

Train Number 06236 Mysuru- Thoothukudi Daily Festival Daily Special will leave Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. from October 23 to November 30 (39 services) and reach Thoothukudi at 11.15 a.m. the next day.

In return direction, Train Number 06235 Thoothukudi - Mysuru Daily Special Train will leave Thoothukudi at 4.25 p.m. from October 24 to December 1 (39 services) and reach Mysuru at 9.55 a.m. the next day.

These trains will stop at Vaanchi Maniyachi, Kadambur, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudunagar Junction, Thirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai Junction, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Karur, Pugalur, Kodumudi, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Palakkodu, Hosur, Karamelaram, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru City Junction, Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Pandavapura.

Reservation for the above trains will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday (October 21), a statement said.