Mystery behind murder case solved; two held

The police solved a murder case that was reported on December 4 and arrested two persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday.

Following a complaint that Manikandan, 48, of Govindapuram was missing, SP Ravali Priya directed the police to register a case. According to the complainant, the man was working in a private school on Dindigul-Tiruchi Road as a manager. He used to consume liquor and walk long distances. On the particular day, he could not be contacted on his mobile phone and also failed to return home.

On December 7, a body with hands and legs tied with a piece of cloth was found abandoned near the RM Colony electric crematorium. The family identified the body as that of Manikandan and the police started investigation.

A team led by DSP Manimaran and Inspector Vinodha relied on CCTV footages. After about 48-hours, the team zeroed in on the victim. Manikandan was last seen near Govindapuram Bus Stand on Palani Road. As the family members identified him, the police gathered another closer image captured from a CCTV wherein they found Manikandan in conversation with two persons on a motorbike and was seen joining them.

The team found that the two-wheeler was a stolen vehicle. They caught hold of a suspect and realised that the victim had been killed by the duo, who were drug addicts. They were identified as homosexuals and had killed Manikandan near the crematorium. The police identified the key accused as Gochabai alias Sivakumar (22) of Meenakshi Naickenpatti and another 16-year-old juvenile.The prime accused figured in many theft and ganja smuggling cases, police said.