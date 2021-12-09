Mysterious death of two women turns out to be murder for gain

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T. S. Anbu interacts with relatives of the deceased at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Handiwork of Sri Lankan Tamils who did repair work at the house recently

The death of a woman and her daughter under mysterious circumstances in the Railway Quarters in Mandapam on Tuesday turned out to be murder for gain following interrogation of two Sri Lankan Tamils.

The police have recovered some jewellery that were robbed from K. Kaliammal, 58, a sanitary worker with the railways, and her daughter K. Manimegalai, 32, from the accused T. Sasikumar, 35 and Rajkumar, 30, of the Mandapam camp.

When the Mandapam police found the bodies of the women completely charred inside their house with both front and rear doors locked from inside, they registered a case of suspicious death. However, Kaliammal’s elder daughter P. Shanmugapriya gave a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector seeking investigation into the mysterious death as their mobile phones, some gold jewellery and cash were missing from the house.

Subsequently, the police found that the Sri Lankan Tamils, who had gone to the house for some construction work few days back, had entered into the house through the rear door.

“One of the accused had worked as mason while repairing the house few days back. He had found that the inside latch of the rear door could be opened by inserting the hand through a hole of a cement vent by standing outside the house,” said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T. S. Anbu who inspected the scene of crime.

He said that some jewellery that were missing from the house have been recovered from the accused.

The accused had entered the house in the early hours of Tuesday when the inmates were fast asleep by opening the latch from outside the house. After assaulting the woman and her daughter with lethal weapons and their valuables robbed, they two were set ablaze.

After committing the crime, they locked the latch in the same manner to divert the police attention. Superintendent of Police E. Karthik was present during the IG’s inspection.

Further investigation is under way.