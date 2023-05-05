Mysterious death of boy from Kerala; CB-CID cracks case after a year

May 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The CB-CID police have solved the case pertaining to the mysterious death of a 12-year-old boy from Kerala whose body was retrieved from a pond near here after he had come to visit his grandmother in last May.

When 12-year-old M. Adil Mohammed of Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram had come to his grandmother’s house at Thittuvilai near here in May 2022 for summer vacation, he went missing on May 6 and his body was retrieved from the nearby pond on May 8.

Even though the Bhoothapandi police filed a case in this connection and investigated, they could not crack the mystery behind the death of the boy. As stalemate continued, the Adil’s mother Sujita submitted a petition to Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the investigation.

Subsequently, the probe was transferred to the CB-CID in December last. Even though a boy from the same area was picked up for interrogation, the police could not get any useful information from him. After collecting CCTV footages from the cameras fitted in the region, the police reportedly found that Adil was taken to the pond by a 14-year-old boy from the same area.

Registering case under Section 304 (2) (causing death of a person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information) and 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed, intentionally omits to give any information respecting that offence which he is legally bound to give) of Indian Penal Code, the investigators arrested the boy and lodged him in the Government Juvenile Observation Home on Friday.