Mysterious ball sets off panic among the public in Dindigul

November 26, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A ‘mysterious’ red ball found at the goods shed at the railway station in Dindigul created panic among the public on Saturday.

Upon receiving an alert, the Dindigul Town North police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.

The red ball with white stripes on it resembled a ‘bomb’ and it set off a ‘bomb scare.’

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran told T he Hindu that the ball had no explosive materials as confirmed by forensic experts who were called in from Madurai. “The plastic ball contained some yellow powdery substance that seems like a feed for fish used by fishers since there are a lot of kanmois around,” he said.

He added that just in case to rule out every possibility of danger, they are awaiting a report from the forensic experts.

Normalcy was restored after the police removed it.