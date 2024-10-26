My ultimate wish is to become a teacher, says differently abled man who completed his Ph.D.

J. Feroze Khan, son of Jamaludeen, a person with disability, who received his doctoral degree at 31st convocation of the Manomaniam Sundaranar University on Saturday, said he aspires to become a teaching faculty.

ADVERTISEMENT

As his name was announced, Mr. Khan of Mutharam Pudur, Kanniyakumari district, walked up to dais and received the degree amidst a big applause from the gathering.

Unable to control his emotions, he told media persons that his ultimate ambition was to become a teacher. Narrating his woes, he said that although he was born healthy, by the time he turned eight, he suffered from poor vision which forced him to drop out of school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although people told him that he could not go beyond Class VIII, the fire in him refused to die. Against all odds, he cleared Class XII as a private candidate. Then, Mr. Khan pursued Commerce degree through distance learning programme and acquired Master’s degree. Later, he joined a private college in Kanniyakumari where he completed his B. Ed. degree before registering for a Ph. D with the university in 2017. However, he struggled to find a guide. Professor Benjamin of Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, agreed to be his guide and helped in completing his Ph. D.

Meanwhile, he cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam and secured a posting in the Block Development Office, Agastheeswaram, in the Rural Development Department.

“My ambition is to become a faculty and teach the students... I wish the government helps me,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.