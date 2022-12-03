My teachers in Theni shaped me, says police academy Director

December 03, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THENI

My teachers from the school and college in Theni district played a crucial role in shaping my career, said A.S. Rajan, Director of Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, here on Saturday.

In his chief guest address at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Nadar Saraswathi Higher Secondary School, the IPS officer urged the students to bury their fears and rise up with determination in pursuit of their goals. Though Tamil Nadu was ahead in the sphere of education compared to many other States, there appeared to be a disconnect between education and employment. The number of job seekers was increasing every day. “There are plenty of avenues to explore where many jobs are waiting. So, prepare to move to those places.” he told the students.

Sharing some of his experiences as police officer and his roles and responsibilities in the last 36 years, the alumnus said that he had a lot of opportunities to help people get their genuine grievances redressed. “ I have travelled to many places in India and the UK. I want our students to think and dream big, as wished by late President APJ Abdul Kalam,” he said. “It was a double delight to having got the opportunity to unveil the statue of Col. Pennycuick, whose sacrifice gave us Mullaperiyar reservoir,” Mr. Rajan said urged the students to cultivate the positive traits of Pennycuick. Before the construction of the dam, not only Theni, but four other districts remained parched. But now they were rich and fertile, he said.

Thanking his teachers Duraisamy, Pandiarajan and Jayaraman and others, he wanted the school management to introduce changes that were happening elsewhere in the academic world and ensure that the students got acquainted with latest trends. “We have to prepare the students to face the future which is filled equally with challenges and opportunities,” he said.

Former Headmaster A. Shenbagarajan was honoured on the occasion. Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh was present.