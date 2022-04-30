My goal is to make every district self-sufficient, says Stalin

April 30, 2022 17:07 IST

‘The government will bring about a tangible change for the good of every citizen’

“My aim is to make every district self-sufficient in all spheres in the next four years,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Saturday.

Giving away welfare assistance and launching new projects in Theni district, he said that in just a week, the government would complete one year in office. “We have started implementing the promises made during the electioneering. Some of them have already been fulfilled,” he said.

During his 25-minute speech, he said the government would bring about a tangible change for the good of every citizen. He said he dedicated himself to the welfare of the masses.

Karunanidhi’s role

Mr. Stalin said it was the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, who was instrumental in forming Theni as a new district by bifurcating Madurai. The construction of the Sothuparai dam, PTR Canal and the new bus stand in Theni had taken place under the DMK government.

Now, for the sixth time in office, the DMK would focus on enhanced development and the ‘ Dravidian Model’, which had drawn appreciation from across the country.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periasami said that after the DMK came to power, people, especially, those living below the poverty line got relief. The gold loan waiver scheme was a blessing in diguise. The reduction in milk price by ₹3 a litre benefited numerous consumers.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran was present. MLAs Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan, K.S. Saravana Kumar and A. Maharajan spoke.

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan welcomed the gathering. District Revenue Officer K. Subramanian proposed a vote of thanks.

Farmers’ disappointed

Members of the five southern districts farmers’ association expressed disappointment over the Chief Minister’s silence on the Mullaperiyar reservoir row.

Speaking to The Hindu, association office-bearers Loganathan and S.R. Ranjith Kumar said that they expected Mr. Stalin to talk about the issue. “We were upset as he did not utter a word about it. It should not be looked as an issue of farmers, but the one involving the rights of Tamil Nadu,” they said.

The Kerala government was stubborn in not adhering to the Supreme Court’s directives. Instead, it spread rumours, they said, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government give an assurance that it would rise the storage to 152 feet and strengthen the Baby Dam.

The association members said any slackness on the part of the Tamil Nadu government might result in a big problem in another five to 10 years. “Our fishermen in the coastal districts are unable to step into Katchatheevu, which was given away to Sri Lanka. Likewise, the five southern districts may turn into a desert, if the government fail to act tough,” Mr. Ranjith Kumar said.