‘My garbage, my responsibility’ initiative launched in Tirunelveli

The Corporation has launched the ‘My garbage, my responsibility’ initiative here on Friday to ensure regular removal of garbage with the active participation of residents and thereby creating a clean environment.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab inaugurated the exercise at KTC Nagar in the presence of Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju. As per this initiative, the short-staffed Corporation will organise cleaning operations in all areas in association with residents’ welfare associations, people’s representatives, volunteers, and residents.

Even though degradable and non-degradable garbage getting generated in the houses are being collected separately so as to convert the perishable waste into manure, the acute shortage of sanitary workers has badly hit the operations in several areas even after self-help groups were drafted for the exercise.

Hence, the latest initiative introduced by the State government is expected to mitigate the crisis to some extent with the help of the residents without causing additional expenditure to the Corporation.

After inaugurating the ‘my garbage, my responsibility’ initiative, Mr. Abdul Wahab honoured residents with certificates of merit for properly handing over the degradable and non-degradable waste separately to the sanitary workers. He also distributed pamphlets appealing to the residents to keep clean public places such as parks, bus stands, bus stops, waterbodies, places of worship etc., and always handle separately the degradable and non-degradable garbage.

“We solicit the residents’ cooperation in successfully conducting this initiative with the public participation on the second and the fourth Saturdays,” Mr. Abdul Wahab appealed.

Chief Engineer of Municipal Administration Natarajan, City Health Officer Rajendran, chairman of Palayamkottai Zone M. Francis and other senior officials of Tirunelveli Corporation participated.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy distributed pamphlets appealing to the public and the traders to hand over the degradable and non-degradable waste to anitary workers separately. They also stuck stickers with this message at shops on Palayamkottai highway.