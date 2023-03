March 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

A mutilated body of an infant was found near Vandiyur under Anna Nagar police station limits on Wednesday morning. Police said that someone had abandoned the newborn in Sourashtrapuram and some stray dogs had bitten off the lower part of its body. Shocked on noticing the body, the residents alerted the police who took it to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating as to who had abandoned the baby.