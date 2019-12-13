Mutilated bodies of four persons, found on railway track

The mutilated bodies of four persons from the same family were found on the railway track near Kodai Road railway station, early on Friday morning. Police suspect it to be suicide.

The Railway Police said that the bodies were heavily damaged and were found strewn on the track about 200 metres from the station. The bodies were sent to the Dindigul Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police identified the deceased as UthiraBharathi (49), Sangeetha (40), Abhinaya Sri (15) and Akash (12), belonging to Uraiyur in Tiruchi.

“We have recovered identity cards of the members of the family, train tickets taken from Tiruchi to Kodai Road and bus tickets to Kodaikanal, from the scene. We suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, only after further investigation, we will know the reason,” said a police official from the Kodai Road Railway Police Station.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.