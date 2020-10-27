CM to visit Pasumpon on Friday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to pay tributes at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar marking the 113th Thevar Jayanthi and 58th guru puja on October 30, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the district administration and the police department had made elaborate arrangements.

Every year, the State government celebrates the Thevar Jayanthi on Oct 30. Apart from Thevar outfits from across the State, many leaders from major parties used to visit the memorial and offer tributes.

Prior to the government function, yaga sala puja was performed at the Pasumpon on Tuesday, officials added.

With COVID-19 pandemic around, numerous restrictions have been imposed. People from other districts have been barred from visiting the memorial this year. Similarly, those intending to visit have to apply for permission from the Collector. Pass would be issued strictly.

Along with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ministers, MPs and MLAs were expected to participate in the event.

The Superintendent of Police E Karthik said that security at the memorial had been intensified and the district was under tight security. Vehicles from other districts with passes alone would be permitted and they should strictly adhere to rules.

Any violation would be viewed seriously and cases would be booked under the Disaster Management Act, among others, he warned.