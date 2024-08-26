GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muthamizh Murugan International Conference not just a spiritual conference but also a conference on Tamil culture: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Published - August 26, 2024 12:15 am IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Artistes performing at the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference held in Palani Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Artistes performing at the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference held in Palani Tamil Nadu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Muthamizh Murugan International Conference organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Palani is not only a spiritual conference, but also a conference on Tamil culture, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday.

Virtually addressing the concluding day of the event, he said the conference was not held all of a sudden. The decision was taken only after development works were carried out at various temples across the State. The Dravidian Model of Governance followed the principle of ‘everything for everyone’ and is not against any belief or faith, he pointed out.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said the main objective of the conference was to spread the teachings and the principles of Lord Murugan to the world, and unite the devotees of Lord Murugan who had arrived in large numbers from many parts of the world to the conference. Over one lakh people were present in the conference.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court spoke about the literary references on Lord Murugan, the Tamil God. Heads of various Adheenams spoke. Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu thanked the heads of Adheenams, scholars and artistes, among others, who were present. The Minister, along with Justice P. Velmurugan of the Madras High Court, felicitated them. Justice B. Pugalendhi of the Madras High Court; Secretary of the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B. Chandra Mohan; Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi; Dindigul MP R. Sachithanandam; MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar; and foreign dignitaries were present at the event, held at the Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture.

Many resolutions were adopted at the event — including for renovation of 143 Murugan temples at a cost of ₹50 crore; to install a new Vel in Palani to commemorate the conference; and to set up a Muthamizh Murugan Research Centre, and a Tamil Siddha Research Centre in Palani. At present, annadhanam is provided to 10,000 devotees every day for 20 days, those taking out a padayatra to the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple during Thaipusam and Panguni Uthiram.

Seminars, photo exhibitions and 3-D exhibitions were organised.

The participants were given 200 grams of panchamirtham, kumkum, vibhuthi, and laminated Lord Murugan photos. The entry was free.

