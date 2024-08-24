Muthamizh Murugan International Conference attracts a sea of devotees, visitors

A sea of devotees and general public were seen making a beeline for the registration desks set up for Muthamizh Murugan International Conference at Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture in Palani in Dindigul district as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday (August 24, 2024). The two-day event began with the dignitaries hoisting the event flag and inaugurating exhibitions on the premises.

The devotees, who have come from many parts of the world, said they wanted to witness Lord Murugan being celebrated. They said they planned to be present on both days of the events that included speeches by scholars, seminars, exhibitions, song and dance programmes.

Elaborate arrangements have been made on the college premises. After passing through a security check, the visitors are led into the venue through registration desks.

Apart from the huge main hall, two other huge halls have been set up at the venue: one where the exhibitions are being held and the other used to provide food to the visitors. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being provided to them, apart from refreshments on both the days, for free.

Those attending the main conference can take a break and visit the exhibitions. The temples and statues of Lord Murugan and a 3-D exhibition are some of the highlights at the exhibition venue.

Camps housing traditional medicinal products and medical camps have been set up on the premises. Adequate number of portable bio-toilets and dustbins have also been placed at the venue.

Sufficient number police personnel have been deployed at the venue to ensure tight security. Ambulances and fire engines have been stationed there to meet any emergency.