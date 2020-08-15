Muted Independence Day celebration

MADURAI

15 August 2020 22:03 IST

The 74th Independence Day celebration at the Armed Reserve ground here on Saturday was muted in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. Collector T. G. Vinay unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior officials.

Unlike the previous years, students from schools and colleges did not perform song and dance routines. Aged freedom fighters were also absent as the State government had issued a health advisory asking the very young and the elderly not to gather in crowded places.

The event, however, was marked by distribution of various welfare schemes and felicitation of best performers in government departments.

Collector T. G. Vinay took the salute and witnessed a parade of different contingents of police. He distributed welfare schemes worth ₹28.74 lakh to 72 beneficiaries. This included a three-wheel vehicle costing ₹76,000 given to a differently abled beneficiary. The Collector also honoured 114 government employees, including police personnel, Government Rajaji Hospital staff, school and college teachers and those from Health Services department.

Madurai South Zone IG S. Murugan, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar took part in the event.

All members followed social distancing norms and wore face masks.