MUTA urges govt. to check ‘rampant irregularities’ in college admissions

Association members say college collects excess fee from first year UG students

Members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) staged a dharna in front of the office of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education here on Friday evening.

Demanding action by the State government to check “irregularities in the admission process in S. Vellaichamy Nadar College”, the members urged the officials to form a committee to oversee the process.

The college collected ₹7,000 as annual fee from each student admitted to the first year UG programme under aided category, while the fee prescribed by the government was only ₹789, MUTA treasurer A.T. Senthamarai Kannan said.

Though the Collector had directed the college authorities to refund the excess money collected from the students six months ago, they were yet to comply with the order. The violation continued in this year’s admissions too, he claimed.

With more demands, a few staff members started a sit-in protest on the college campus on Thursday morning, but the management had not held talks with them till now, MUTA general secretary M. Nagarajan said.

Save Higher Education Movement — Tamil Nadu State convenor R. Murali said the college management should solve the issue amicably in the interest of the student community. The institution, which had been disseminating knowledge to a large number of students for several years, should ensure that the campus was free from agitations. The government, on its part, should redress the demands of the teachers at the earliest, he said.

State Platform for Common School System general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, in a statement, said it was unfair on the part of the college management to remain silent over the just demands of the teachers. When the government had directed formation of student admission committees, the college should follow the direction, which alone would benefit the students and ensure transparency, he added.

The college faculty members said they would continue with their sit-in protest on the campus from Monday.