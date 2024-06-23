MUTA to stage ‘mass representation stir’ in Madurai and Tirunelveli today (June 24)

The members of the MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University) have planned a ‘mass representation stir’ on Monday at the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education office in Madurai and Tirunelveli regions to draw the Tamil Nadu government’s attention, said MUTA general secretary M. Nagarajan here on Sunday.

In a press release, he said that the Higher Education Department had issued a G.O. No. 5 on 11.01.2021 for the revision of pay of University and College Teachers based on the recommendation of the University Grants Commission and the Seventh Pay Commission.

Following the order, the teachers working in all the universities and government colleges in Tamil Nadu have been paid due salaries along with arrears. The teachers of government aided colleges have been given Associate Professor promotions only on paper, but no due salary had been given to date.

Out of eight regions in Tamil Nadu, the government aided college teachers of six regions (Chennai, Tiruchi, Vellore, Cuddalore Madurai and Tirunelveli) were not given due salary for the Associate Professor cadre, Mr Nagarajan said.

However, aided college teachers in the Coimbatore and Thanjavur regions have been paid salary for reasons known only to the Higher Education Department, the press release said.

The irony is that in the last fiscal year 2023-2024, ₹200 crore was returned to the Finance Department as unspent by the Higher Education Department, he said. “Hence, it is clear that it may not be true that there is a lack of funds in the Higher Education Department,” he added.

Also, in this financial year, adequate funds were allocated to pay salaries for those teachers who were promoted, along with the arrears by the Finance Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

However, the Higher Education Department had not taken steps to release the salary withheld for teachers working in the six regions.

Despite making several representations over the past three years and even after meeting several officials in the Higher Education department, nothing tangible had moved on. Hence, to draw the attention, a mass representation stir has been planned.

The MUTA members appealed to the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to immediately intervene and help in getting their demands redressed without any further delay.

