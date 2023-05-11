ADVERTISEMENT

MUTA to conduct NET coaching classes

May 11, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers association (MUTA) will be conducting free coaching classes for National Eligibility Test Paper-I (Teaching and Research Aptitude) for interested candidates. The classes will be held at MUTA office at Kakathoppu from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. for 10 days from May 17, except Sunday. Those interested could apply through google form https://forms.gle/yw3AvMFiyuEaJZtK8.

The candidates should submit relevant details such as name, subject, institution, contact number and WhatsApp number by May 16. The candidates, however, have to pay ₹600 for study materials.

