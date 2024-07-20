ADVERTISEMENT

MUTA members stage road roko, court arrest

Published - July 20, 2024 06:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 150 teachers affiliated to MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association) were detained when they staged a road roko near Palayamkottai bus stand on Saturday to highlight their demand.

The protesting teachers said the salary arrears for the associate professors, which had been withheld for the past five years, should be released. The salary parity between the junior and senior professors should be removed.

As they blocked the road near Palayamkottai bus stand, vehicular traffic was diverted via alternative routes until the protestors were detained. They were released in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US