MUTA members stage road roko, court arrest

More than 150 teachers affiliated to MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association) were detained when they staged a road roko near Palayamkottai bus stand on Saturday to highlight their demand.

The protesting teachers said the salary arrears for the associate professors, which had been withheld for the past five years, should be released. The salary parity between the junior and senior professors should be removed.

As they blocked the road near Palayamkottai bus stand, vehicular traffic was diverted via alternative routes until the protestors were detained. They were released in the evening.