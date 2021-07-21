Special prayers mark Bakrid celebrations

TIRUNELVELI

21 July 2021 19:17 IST

Thousands of Muslims participated in the Bakrid special prayers conducted in various parts of four southern districts on Wednesday and offered meat, cash and grocery items to the poor.

TNTJ president M. Shamsul Luha Rahmani, while participating in the prayers organised at Masjid-Ur-Rahman in Melapalayam, said the Muslims should strictly follow charity during Bakrid and Ramzan by helping and feeding the poor. The TNTJ was helping the poor from all religions. After the prayers, the TNTJ sacrificed several sheep and bulls and gave the meat to the poor. “The skin of the sacrificed animals is sold and this proceeds would usually be utilized for the medical treatment and the education of the poor,” he said.

State president of Social Democratic Party of India Nellai Mubarack participated in the Bakrid prayers conducted in the Karim Nagar Masjid Huda by Meeran Mohideen Anwari.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated in the prayers organised in the mosque at Aththiyooththu Street.

Bakrid prayers were conducted in Palayamkottai, Ervadi, Pettai, Kalakkad, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Maanur and other areas of Tirunelveli district.

In Tenkasi district, a few thousand Muslims participated in the Bakrid prayers conducted in Kadayanallur.

Similar prayers were organised in Tenkasi, Shencottai, Vadakarai, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanallur and Sankarankovil. Goats and bulls were sacrificed after the prayers and the meat was shared with the poor and the friends.

In Thoothukudi district, special prayers were conducted in Rahmathullahpuram, Anna Nagar, Millerpuram, Rahmath Nagar, Zakhir Hussein Nagar, Muthiahpuram, Terespuram, Kaayalpattinam, Udangudi and other areas.

Muslims offered special prayers in Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanniyakumari, Thittuvilai, Thuckalay, Thiruvithancode, Thaengaaipattinam, Kaliyakkavilai, Colachel and other areas of Kanniyakumari district.

In all these places, those who participated in the Bakrid prayers were asked to maintain physical distancing and masks were distributed in most of the places before the start of the prayers.