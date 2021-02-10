Muslims attempt to lay siege to Tirunelveli Collectorate

Muslims stage a dharna near Tirunelveli Collectorate on Wednesday.

10 February 2021 17:57 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the detention of BJP functionary Kalyanaraman for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, hundreds of Muslims participated in a demonstration organised by the Confederation of All Jamaaths of Tirunelveli near the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The protesters also demanded his detention under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as he was allegedly targeting Islam continuously.

While organising a similar protest at Melapalayam recently for the same demand, the Confederation of All Jamaaths of Tirunelveli had announced that the Muslims would lay siege to the Collectorate if their demand was not met.

Against this backdrop, the Muslims in large marched towards the Collectorate from the District Science Centre, where they were stopped by the police, who arrested 500 protesters, including 200 women. They were released later.

The protesters said Mr. Kalyanaraman, through his repeated derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, was inciting communal hatred with the objective of triggering a clash between the Hindus and the Muslims. Since he is creating unrest among people from different faiths and posing a threat to the nation’s security, he should be detained under NSA and UAPA, the said.

Office-bearers of Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Nationnal League, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, various Jamaaths and the Muslim outfits participated in the protest.