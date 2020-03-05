Muslims are misled by DMK, says Raja

05 March 2020 22:05 IST

‘Party has made it a routine to blow up normal matters’

KARAIKUDIGullible people from Muslim and other minority communities were being misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and some other fringe outfits associated with it, BJP national secretary H. Raja said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister had categorically announced that there was no need for apprehension among the people and that the CAA was intended only to those from three countries.

Commenting on the ASI taking over shrines, the BJP leader said that the issue had been inflated by DMK president M.K. Stalin. “It is a routine matter...,” he said, adding authorities from institutions like the ASI and the HR&CE departmentwould be in control of very old shrines, which were declared heritage sites.

A total of 416 places of worship, including the Big Temple in Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai temple, were under the ASI control. The DMK had made it a routine to blow up normal matters. The people should not be carried away by such action, he said.

He took objection to Dravida Kazhagam president K. Veeramani’s statement on the ASI taking over the shrines and said that when the DK was stating that there was no God, it did not have to worry about the management of temples.