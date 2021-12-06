Madurai06 December 2021 21:30 IST
Muslim outfits take a pledge to rebuild Masjid
RAMANATHAPURAM
A large number of volunteers from various Muslim outfits, including TMMK, SDPI and others, staged a demonstration in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram and other places, condemning the demolition of the Babri Masjid on Monday.
“The Masjid was a historic monument. Razing it down was a historic blunder. In a democratic fabric, when the Constitution was clear about secular identity, such razing down of a masjid, which was close to millions of people around the globe, was unfair and shocked the minorities.”
The speakers took a pledge at the demonstration site that they would not rest unless and until the Masjid was reconstructed.
The functionaries who led included Mohamed Yusuf, Ansari, Sheriff and Salimullah Khan.
