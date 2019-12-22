Protest against CAA intensifies

People affiliated to various Muslim outfits and students’ organisations staged demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Saturday.

Members of Madurai District Jamathul Ulama Sabai and other Muslim outfits organised a massive protest at Pallivasal Street in Goripalayam on Saturday morning. According to the police, over 1,500 participants took part in the protest. The protesters, including women, raised slogans and demanded the rollback of the CAA. “Under the fascist regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, along with Muslims, other minorities are also affected,” said M. S. Sheik Madhar, a functionary of Jamathul Ulama Sabai.

Constitution guarantee

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed at the venue. “When the Indian constitution guarantees equality before law and prohibits all forms of discrimination, how can the government define citizenship solely based on religion?” asked M. Shahul Hameed, district president of Jamathul Ulama Sabai.

500 girl students

In the evening, around 500 girl students associated with the Campus Front of India, held placards and raised slogans against the government on Pallivasal Street. The students condemned the brutal police crackdown on their counterparts throughout the country, who are protesting against the CAA. “We want to tell the government that no student should be physically attacked in this democratic protest,” said S. Navisha, State committee member of the Front.

Around 25 students affiliated to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest on the Gandhi Memorial Museum premises, condemning the brutal police attack on protesters and demanding the rollback of CAA.